KARACHI, July 31 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai-36 unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor II unload Urea n/a Pan Rapido unload Chemical n/a Chemroad Quest unload Cement n/a Sea Merchant load Containers n/a Dence Gougar load/unload Containers n/a Wide Bravo load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 50,268 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 13,072 n/a Import cargo 37,196 n/a two ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)