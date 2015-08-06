KARACHI, Aug 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload LNG n/a Quistie unload G.Cargo n/a Rufi Song unload Cement n/a C.Harmony load Containers n/a Samson load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Columbus load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 48,835 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 14,333 n/a Import cargo 34,502 n/a two ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)