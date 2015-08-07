KARACHI, Aug 7 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a ELM Galaxy unload
Furnace Oil n/a Marinoula unload
LNG n/a Quistie unload
G.Cargo n/a Rufi Song unload
Cement n/a C.Harmony load
Containers n/a Musset load/unload
Containers n/a Bejing load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,490 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
Compared to 48,835 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 8,250 14,333
Import cargo 38,240 34,502
four ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In
the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive.
