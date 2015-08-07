KARACHI, Aug 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a ELM Galaxy unload Furnace Oil n/a Marinoula unload LNG n/a Quistie unload G.Cargo n/a Rufi Song unload Cement n/a C.Harmony load Containers n/a Musset load/unload Containers n/a Bejing load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,490 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday Compared to 48,835 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 8,250 14,333 Import cargo 38,240 34,502 four ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)