KARACHI, Aug 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Fine Sun unload Furnace Oil n/a Bull Sulawest unload LNG n/a Quistie unload Chemical n/a North Fighter unload Containers n/a Rising Falcon load/unload Containers n/a Jazan load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 54,677 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 14,280 n/a Import cargo 40,397 n/a four ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)