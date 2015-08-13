KARACHI, Aug 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Fine Sun unload Furnace Oil n/a Bulk Sulawes unload LNG n/a Quistie unload Containers n/a Sealand New York load/unload Containers n/a Sealand Michigan load/unlaod Containers n/a Rising Falcon load/unload Containers n/a Rabealas load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 113,936 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 54,677 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 21,189 14,280 Import cargo 92,747 40,397 three ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)