KARACHI, Aug 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Fabolous unload Chemical n/a Yas unload LNG n/a Quistie unload Canola Seeds n/a Aelion Vision unload Containers n/a Carolina load/unlaod Containers n/a DS Dominion load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 64,387 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 6,300 n/a Import cargo 58,087 n/a five ships arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)