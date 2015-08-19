KARACHI, Aug 19 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Fabolous unload
Cement n/a M.Sky unload
LNG n/a Quistie unload
Canola Seeds n/a Aelion Vision unload
Containers n/a Mollere load/unload
Containers n/a Carolina load/unlaod
Containers n/a DS Dominion load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 99,887 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 64,387 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 62,680 6,300
Import cargo 37,207 58,087
three ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In
the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)