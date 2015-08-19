KARACHI, Aug 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Fabolous unload Cement n/a M.Sky unload LNG n/a Quistie unload Canola Seeds n/a Aelion Vision unload Containers n/a Mollere load/unload Containers n/a Carolina load/unlaod Containers n/a DS Dominion load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 99,887 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 64,387 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 62,680 6,300 Import cargo 37,207 58,087 three ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)