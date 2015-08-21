KARACHI, Aug 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Angelica unload Furnace Oil n/a Kossos unload Steel n/a Polaris Melody unload LNG n/a Quistie unload Cement n/a Mandarin Sky load Containers n/a Busan load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Rickmer load/unlaod The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 131,123 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 40,698 6,300 Import cargo 90,425 58,087 Four ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)