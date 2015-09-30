KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Horizon unload LNG n/a White Purt unload Chemicals n/a Vest Holemen unload Soyabean Meal n/a Countess unload Urea n/a Ocean Kite unload Containers n/a Louis unload Containers n/a Alliance unload Containers n/a Carolina unload Containers n/a Al Bahia unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 84,849 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 86,069 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Wednesday Previous Export cargo 10,920 2,961 Import cargo 73,929 83,108 Five ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)