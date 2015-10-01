KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Horizon unload Edible Oil n/a Super Eastern unload Furnace Oil n/a Okey Roe unload LNG n/a White Purt unload LPG n/a Maria unload Urea n/a Jia Run unload Containers n/a Han He load/unload Containers n/a Alliance load/unload Containers n/a Palena load/unload Containers n/a Campala load/unload Containers n/a Samson load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 113,453 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 84,849 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Thursday Previous Export cargo 14,805 10,920 Import cargo 98,648 73,929 Eight ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)