KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Chemroute Sky unload LPG n/a White Purt unload LPG n/a Lurk Gaz unload Urea n/a Jin Run unload Containers n/a Juist load/unload Containers n/a Hong Harvest load/unload Containers n/a Tomoko load/unload Containers n/a TG Aphrodite load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 26,219 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Monday Previous Export cargo 16,695 n/a Import cargo 9,524 n/a Three ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)