KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 5 Following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Chemroute Sky unload
LPG n/a White Purt unload
LPG n/a Lurk Gaz unload
Urea n/a Jin Run unload
Containers n/a Juist load/unload
Containers n/a Hong Harvest load/unload
Containers n/a Tomoko load/unload
Containers n/a TG Aphrodite load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 26,219 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Monday Previous
Export cargo 16,695 n/a
Import cargo 9,524 n/a
Three ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In
the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)