KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Chemroute Sky unload Edible Oil n/a Harzon unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor II unload LPG n/a Lurk Gaz unload Urea n/a Jin Run unload Containers n/a Juist load/unload Containers n/a Hong Harvest load/unload Containers n/a Ocean Kite load/unload Containers n/a Pona load/unload Containers n/a Damla load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 47,728 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday Compared to 26,219 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Tuesday Previous Export cargo 9,492 16,695 Import cargo 38,236 9,524 Three ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)