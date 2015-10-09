KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload Edible Oil n/a Atlantic Miracle unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Urea n/a Jin Run unload Containers n/a Tommy Ritcher load/unload Containers n/a Rachelle load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 45,569 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 55,028 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Friday Previous Export cargo 12,012 12,054 Import cargo 33,557 42,974 Four ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)