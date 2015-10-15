KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Azelea unload Diesel Oil n/a Benider unload Soyabeen n/a Panama Sterling unload Containers n/a Urusuay load/unload Containers n/a Sentosa load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 97,857 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Thursday Previous Export cargo 23,142 n/a Import cargo 74,715 n/a Five ships arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)