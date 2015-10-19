KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Fuji unload Crude Oil n/a Red Sun unload Soyabeen n/a Panama Sterling unload Coal n/a Alexandrit unload Containers n/a Albany load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 90,044 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Monday Previous Export cargo 51,658 n/a Import cargo 38,386 n/a four ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)