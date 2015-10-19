KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 19 Following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Fuji unload
Crude Oil n/a Red Sun unload
Soyabeen n/a Panama Sterling unload
Coal n/a Alexandrit unload
Containers n/a Albany load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 90,044 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Monday Previous
Export cargo 51,658 n/a
Import cargo 38,386 n/a
four ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the
next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)