KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Prosperity unload Furnace Oil n/a Marinoula unload LPG n/a Turk Gaz unload Soyabeen n/a Panama Sterling unload G.Cargo n/a King Fortune unload Containers n/a Al Manamah load/unload Containers n/a MSK Columbus load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 96,415 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Wednesday Previous Export cargo 19,887 n/a Import cargo 76,528 n/a three ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)