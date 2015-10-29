KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Quest unload Furnace Oil n/a Constitution Sprit unload LPG n/a Sprit Black unload Chemical n/a Sea Charming unload Soyabeen n/a Espon Trder unload Containers n/a Amazon load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Semawang load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 125,673 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Thursday Previous Export cargo 23,646 n/a Import cargo 102,027 n/a four ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)