KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Bahra unload LPG n/a Turk Gas unload Soyabeen n/a Espon Trader unload Fertilizer n/a Zilos unload Containers n/a Washington load/unload Containers n/a Latour load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 63,109 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Tuesday Previous Export cargo 17,178 n/a Import cargo 45,931 n/a three ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)