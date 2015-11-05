KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 5 The following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Argent Iris unload
Furnace Oil n/a Jupiter Sun unload
Chemical n/a Tau Gas unload
Soya Bean n/a Pavian unload
Fertiliser n/a Zilos unload
Containers n/a Toskay load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 54,448 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 9,639 n/a
Import cargo 44,809 n/a
Three ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In
the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)