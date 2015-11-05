KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 5 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Argent Iris unload Furnace Oil n/a Jupiter Sun unload Chemical n/a Tau Gas unload Soya Bean n/a Pavian unload Fertiliser n/a Zilos unload Containers n/a Toskay load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 54,448 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Thursday Previous Export cargo 9,639 n/a Import cargo 44,809 n/a Three ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)