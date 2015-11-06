KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 6 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload Coal n/a Ikab Salman unload Chemical n/a Tau Gas unload Soya Bean n/a Pavian unload Fertiliser n/a Zilos unload Containers n/a Stella load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 49,158 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday Compared to 54,448 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Friday Previous Export cargo 12,369 9,639 Import cargo 36,789 44,809 Four ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)