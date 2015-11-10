KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 10 The following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload
Chemical n/a Chem Bulk Hong Kong unload
Soya Bean n/a Pavian unload
Fertiliser n/a Zilos unload
G.Cargo n/a Hong Source unload
Containers n/a Han He load/unlaod
Containers n/a Pegasus load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 41,837 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 9,135 n/a
Import cargo 32,702 n/a
Four ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In
the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
