KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 10 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload Chemical n/a Chem Bulk Hong Kong unload Soya Bean n/a Pavian unload Fertiliser n/a Zilos unload G.Cargo n/a Hong Source unload Containers n/a Han He load/unlaod Containers n/a Pegasus load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 41,837 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Tuesday Previous Export cargo 9,135 n/a Import cargo 32,702 n/a Four ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)