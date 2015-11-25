KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 25 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Horizon unload Diesel Oil n/a Bahra unload Soya Been n/a Lushan unload Chemical n/a Nalee Naree unload Rice n/a Rising Eagle load Cement n/a n/a load Containers n/a Bux Coast load/unlaod Containers n/a Atlanta load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 118,462 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Wednesday Previous Export cargo 23,125 n/a Import cargo 95,337 n/a Seven ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)