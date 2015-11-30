KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 30 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Aster unload LPG n/a Russel unload Fertilizer n/a ER Bnghton unload Coal n/a Ikan Seligi unload Rice n/a Nalee Naree load Containers n/a Posteoon load/unload Containers n/a Alghero load/unlaod The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 77,918 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Monday Previous Export cargo 43,995 n/a Import cargo 33,923 n/a two ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)