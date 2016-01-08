KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 8 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a GSW Fabulous unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor II unload Chemical n/a Ginga Saker unload Soyabeen Seeds n/a Calim Seas unload Containers n/a Jadrana load/unlaod Containers n/a MSC Busan load/unload Containers n/a Stadlehorn load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 113,534 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Friday Previous Export cargo 21,672 n/a Import cargo 91,862 n/a Three ships arrived and six ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)