KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 12 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Med Star unload LPG n/a Gas Sellan unload Rice n/a Moleson unload Soyabean Seeds n/a Calim Seas unload Cement n/a Haje Zenab load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 25,941 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 94,960 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Tuesday Previous Export cargo 10,500 35,952 Import cargo 15,441 59,008 Five ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)