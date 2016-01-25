KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 25 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Crude Oil n/a Alpine Light unload Chemical n/a Antartic unload Canola Seeds n/a Golden Heiwa unload Cement n/a Rising load Containers n/a Albany load/unload Containers n/a Maderid load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 76,116 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Monday Previous Export cargo 38,736 n/a Import cargo 37,380 n/a Two ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)