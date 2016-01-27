KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 27 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Box unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Canola Seeds n/a Golden Heiwa unload Cement n/a Rising load G.Cargo n/a Jazan unload Containers n/a Burgh load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 73,892 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 96,895 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Wednesday Previous Export cargo 21,078 33,243 Import cargo 52,814 63,652 Three ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)