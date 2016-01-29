KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 29 The following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Box unload
Gas Oil n/a Harmony unload
Cement n/a Rising load
G.Cargo n/a Tommy Ritscher unload
Rice n/a Zante load
Containers n/a Jazan load/unload
Containers n/a Pacific Link load/unload
Containers n/a Hen Hi load/unlaod
Containers n/a Piet load/unlaod
Containers n/a Maewa load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 158,136 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Friday Previous
Export cargo 53,473 n/a
Import cargo 104,663 n/a
Three ships arrived and six ships sailed in the period. In the
next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)