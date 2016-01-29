KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 29 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Box unload Gas Oil n/a Harmony unload Cement n/a Rising load G.Cargo n/a Tommy Ritscher unload Rice n/a Zante load Containers n/a Jazan load/unload Containers n/a Pacific Link load/unload Containers n/a Hen Hi load/unlaod Containers n/a Piet load/unlaod Containers n/a Maewa load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 158,136 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Friday Previous Export cargo 53,473 n/a Import cargo 104,663 n/a Three ships arrived and six ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)