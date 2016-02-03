KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 3 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Sea unload Diesel Oil n/a SCF Plymouth unload LPG n/a Maria unload Canola Seeds n/a Athinoula unload Rice n/a Zante load G.Cargo n/a Ping Song load/unload Containers n/a Moliera load/unload Containers n/a Hartford load/unlaod The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,704 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Wednesday Previous Export cargo 25,117 n/a Import cargo 69,587 n/a Three ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)