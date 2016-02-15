KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 15 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Queen unload Cement n/a Sea Mercgat unload Chemical n/a Battersea Park unload G.Cargo n/a Arundel Castle unload Containers n/a Ajaccio load/unload Containers n/a X-Press Kallash load/unlaod The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 50,855 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Monday Previous Export cargo 20,517 n/a Import cargo 30,338 n/a Three ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)