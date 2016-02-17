KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 17 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Anglica unload Furnace Oil n/a Shalamar unload LPG n/a White Purl unload Cement n/a Sea Merchant load Containers n/a Hanjin Shenzhen load/unload Containers n/a Meersk Chicago load/unload Containers n/a Pontica load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 119,051 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 59,286 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Wednesday Previous Export cargo 31,609 12,474 Import cargo 87,442 46,812 Four ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)