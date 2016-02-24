KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 24 The following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Horizon unload
Furnace Oil n/a GOT-II unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Coal n/a Prime unload
Containers n/a Box Coast load/unload
Containers n/a Meersk Sincton load/unload
Containers n/a Singapur Bulker load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 142,139 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 40,912 n/a
Import cargo 101,227 n/a
Five ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the
next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and six ships are
expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)