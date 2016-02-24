KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 24 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Horizon unload Furnace Oil n/a GOT-II unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Coal n/a Prime unload Containers n/a Box Coast load/unload Containers n/a Meersk Sincton load/unload Containers n/a Singapur Bulker load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 142,139 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Wednesday Previous Export cargo 40,912 n/a Import cargo 101,227 n/a Five ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)