KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 26 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Loyal Pigasus unload Furnace Oil n/a Boronia unload Chemical n/a Chemical unload LNG n/a Tangguh Saga unlaod G.Cargo n/a Pine unload G.Cargo n/a Hani Li unload Containers n/a Panoria load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kynaria load/unload Containers n/a Volencia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 173,645 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 142,139 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Friday Previous Export cargo 61,108 40,912 Import cargo 112,537 101,227 Five ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)