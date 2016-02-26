KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 26 The following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Loyal Pigasus unload
Furnace Oil n/a Boronia unload
Chemical n/a Chemical unload
LNG n/a Tangguh Saga unlaod
G.Cargo n/a Pine unload
G.Cargo n/a Hani Li unload
Containers n/a Panoria load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Kynaria load/unload
Containers n/a Volencia load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 173,645 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 142,139 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Friday Previous
Export cargo 61,108 40,912
Import cargo 112,537 101,227
Five ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the
next 24 hours, five ships are expected to sail and five ships
are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)