KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 29 The following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a ECE Nur-K unload
Chemical n/a Chem Tiger unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Seeds n/a Pabur unlaod
Coal n/a Star Globe unload
Containers n/a Nicoline Maersk load/unload
Containers n/a Tomoko load/unload
Containers n/a ACX Crystal load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,245 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Monday Previous
Export cargo 39,767 n/a
Import cargo 54,478 n/a
Four ships arrived in the period. In the next 24 hours, three
ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to
arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)