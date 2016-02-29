KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 29 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a ECE Nur-K unload Chemical n/a Chem Tiger unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Seeds n/a Pabur unlaod Coal n/a Star Globe unload Containers n/a Nicoline Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Tomoko load/unload Containers n/a ACX Crystal load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,245 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Monday Previous Export cargo 39,767 n/a Import cargo 54,478 n/a Four ships arrived in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)