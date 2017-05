KARACHI, Pakistan, March 2 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai-6 unload Furnace Oil n/a Agiri unload LNG n/a Al-Gattara unload Seeds n/a Pabur unlaod Coal n/a Alam Mutiara unload Containers n/a Maersk Detroit load/unload Containers n/a Han De load/unload Containers n/a Joanna load/unload Containers n/a Al-Rawdah load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 159,420 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 76,373 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Wednesday Previous Export cargo 55,678 17,830 Import cargo 103,742 58,543 Six ships arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)