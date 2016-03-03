KARACHI, Pakistan, March 3 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai-6 unload Furnace Oil n/a Agiri unload LNG n/a Al-Gattara unload Seeds n/a Pabur unlaod Coal n/a Alam Mutiara unload Cement n/a Meli Mas load Containers n/a Han De load/unload Containers n/a Al-Rawdah load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 166,751 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 159,420 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Thursday Previous Export cargo 17,673 55,678 Import cargo 149,078 103,742 Two ships arrived in the period. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)