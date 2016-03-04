KARACHI, Pakistan, March 4 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai-6 unload Furnace Oil n/a Agiri unload Diesel Oil n/a Al-Dasma unload LNG n/a Al-Gattara unload LPG n/a White Purl unlaod Seeds n/a Pabur unlaod Coal n/a Alam Mutiara unload Cement n/a Meli Mas load Containers n/a Karachi load/unload Containers n/a Beijing load/unload Containers n/a Maipo load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 155,788 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 166,751 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Friday Previous Export cargo 61,867 17,673 Import cargo 93,921 149,078 Three ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)