KARACHI, Pakistan, March 4 The following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai-6 unload
Furnace Oil n/a Agiri unload
Diesel Oil n/a Al-Dasma unload
LNG n/a Al-Gattara unload
LPG n/a White Purl unlaod
Seeds n/a Pabur unlaod
Coal n/a Alam Mutiara unload
Cement n/a Meli Mas load
Containers n/a Karachi load/unload
Containers n/a Beijing load/unload
Containers n/a Maipo load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 155,788 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 166,751 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Friday Previous
Export cargo 61,867 17,673
Import cargo 93,921 149,078
Three ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In
the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to sail and seven
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)