KARACHI, Pakistan, March 15 The following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Al-Soor unload
Palm Oil n/a Future unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
LPG n/a Black Peral unload
Containers n/a Fearless load/unload
Containers n/a Albany load/unload
Containers n/a Washington load/unload
Containers n/a Al-Bahia load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 86,283 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 27,550 48,125
Import cargo 58,733 150,236
Four ships arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the
next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are
expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)