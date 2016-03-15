KARACHI, Pakistan, March 15 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al-Soor unload Palm Oil n/a Future unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload LPG n/a Black Peral unload Containers n/a Fearless load/unload Containers n/a Albany load/unload Containers n/a Washington load/unload Containers n/a Al-Bahia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 86,283 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Tuesday Previous Export cargo 27,550 48,125 Import cargo 58,733 150,236 Four ships arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)