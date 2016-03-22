KARACHI, Pakistan, March 22 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Shalamar unload Palm Oil n/a Prosperity unload Seeds n/a Golden Wish unload LPG n/a Maria unload Coal n/a Sophia unload Containers n/a Damla load/unload Containers n/a Muset load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 119,583 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 124,283 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Tuesday Previous Export cargo 22,268 33,497 Import cargo 97,315 90,786 Five ships arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)