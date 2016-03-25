KARACHI, Pakistan, March 25 The following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Mars unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Seeds n/a Golden Wish unload
Steel n/a Shandong Hai unload
Cement n/a Diamond Sun unload
Containers n/a Maersk Kimi load/unload
Containers n/a Mehuin load/unload
Containers n/a Legend Ruby load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 123,256 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Friday Previous
Export cargo 53,079 n/a
Import cargo 70,177 n/a
Three ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the
next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and five ships
are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)