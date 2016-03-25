KARACHI, Pakistan, March 25 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Mars unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Seeds n/a Golden Wish unload Steel n/a Shandong Hai unload Cement n/a Diamond Sun unload Containers n/a Maersk Kimi load/unload Containers n/a Mehuin load/unload Containers n/a Legend Ruby load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 123,256 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Friday Previous Export cargo 53,079 n/a Import cargo 70,177 n/a Three ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)