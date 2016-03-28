KARACHI, Pakistan, March 28 The following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Sappora Princess unload
LPG n/a Libery-N unload
Cement n/a Adventure-K unload
Containers n/a Antalya load/unload
Containers n/a Northern Magnilude load/unload
Containers n/a Calidris load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 101,694 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Monday Previous
Export cargo 83,501 n/a
Import cargo 18,193 n/a
Two ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the
next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and three ships
are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)