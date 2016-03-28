KARACHI, Pakistan, March 28 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Sappora Princess unload LPG n/a Libery-N unload Cement n/a Adventure-K unload Containers n/a Antalya load/unload Containers n/a Northern Magnilude load/unload Containers n/a Calidris load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 101,694 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes: Monday Previous Export cargo 83,501 n/a Import cargo 18,193 n/a Two ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)