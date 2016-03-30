BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 30 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil 22,333 Boronai unload Palm Oil 12,500 Corona unload Cement n/a Adventure-K unload LPG n/a White Purl unload Containers n/a Al-Hilal load/unload Containers n/a Cardiff load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 90,549 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 101,969 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Wednesday Previous Export cargo 24,125 63,448 Import cargo 66,424 38,521 Four ships arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)