KARACHI, Pakistan, March 30 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil 22,333 Boronai unload Palm Oil 12,500 Corona unload Cement n/a Adventure-K unload LPG n/a White Purl unload Containers n/a Al-Hilal load/unload Containers n/a Cardiff load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 90,549 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 101,969 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Wednesday Previous Export cargo 24,125 63,448 Import cargo 66,424 38,521 Four ships arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)