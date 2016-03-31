KARACHI, Pakistan, March 31 The following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Boronai unload Palm Oil n/a Corona unload LNG n/a Al-Gharrafa unload LPG n/a White Purl unload Cement n/a Adventure-K load Containers n/a Maersk Kithira load/unload Containers n/a Lisbon load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 163,032 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 90,549 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Thursday Previous Export cargo 43,683 24,125 Import cargo 119,349 66,424 Four ships arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)