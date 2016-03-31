KARACHI, Pakistan, March 31 The following is the
berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port
Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Boronai unload
Palm Oil n/a Corona unload
LNG n/a Al-Gharrafa unload
LPG n/a White Purl unload
Cement n/a Adventure-K load
Containers n/a Maersk Kithira load/unload
Containers n/a Lisbon load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 163,032 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 90,549 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 43,683 24,125
Import cargo 119,349 66,424
Four ships arrived and one ship sailed in the period. In the
next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and two ships are
expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)