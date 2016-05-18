Karachi, May 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Palm oil 165,000 M.T GSW Frontier unload Containers n/a MV Measrk Detriot unload General 3905 MV Yuan Hang unlaod Cargo Cement 26840 M.V Apollo Bulker load/unload n/a n/a M.V Maersk Salina load/unload Palm oil 18500 M.T BW Boron unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 65,745 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo n/a n/a Import cargo n/a n/a In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)