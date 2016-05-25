Karachi, May 25 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Cement 25,243 M.V Adenturer-K unload
Cement 26,479 M.V Apollo Bulker unload
Containers n/a M.V-Maersk Denver unlaod
Containers n/a M.V Al Manamah load/unload
Containers n/a M.V-MSC Lama load/unload
H.S.D.O 58,945 M.T Norstar unload
Interpid
Palm oil 3400 M.T Bunga Akasia unload
Containers n/a M.V MSC Toronto unload
Soyabean 66000 M.V KM Tokoyo unload
seeds
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 63,427 tonnes of cargo
during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo n/a n/a
Import cargo n/a n/a
In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ship sailed. In
the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and one ship
is expected to arrive.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)