Karachi, May 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Cement 25,243 M.V Adenturer-K unload Cement 26,479 M.V Apollo Bulker unload Containers n/a M.V-Maersk Denver unlaod Containers n/a M.V Al Manamah load/unload Containers n/a M.V-MSC Lama load/unload H.S.D.O 58,945 M.T Norstar unload Interpid Palm oil 3400 M.T Bunga Akasia unload Containers n/a M.V MSC Toronto unload Soyabean 66000 M.V KM Tokoyo unload seeds The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 63,427 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo n/a n/a Import cargo n/a n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and one ship is expected to arrive. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)