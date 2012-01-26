KARACHI, Jan 26 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload Chemical n/a N.Alameda unload Rice n/a Polama unload Cement n/a Leopard-B load Containers n/a SFU Avon load/unload Containers n/a Rossini load/unload Containers n/a CV.Henry load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 81,476 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday, compared to 51,613 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 26,829 15,457 Import cargo 54,647 36,156 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)