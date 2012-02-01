KARACHI, Feb 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Haya unload Chemical n/a G.Ambrosia unload Rice n/a Al-Barella load Containers n/a Najran load/unload Containers n/a M.Kolkata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 47,565 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, compared to 42,661 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 25,263 n/a Import cargo 22,302 42,661 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)