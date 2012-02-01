KARACHI, Feb 1 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Haya unload
Chemical n/a G.Ambrosia unload
Rice n/a Al-Barella load
Containers n/a Najran load/unload
Containers n/a M.Kolkata load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 47,565 tonnes of cargo
during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday,
compared to 42,661 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 25,263 n/a
Import cargo 22,302 42,661
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships
sailed, while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to
arrive.
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)