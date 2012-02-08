KARACHI, Feb 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Allium unload Canola Seeds n/a Coranado unload Rice n/a Al-Barella load Containers n/a Al-Sabha load/unload Containers n/a M.Kalamata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 71,278 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 53,040 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 28,476 3,398 Import cargo 42,802 49,642 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)