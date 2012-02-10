KARACHI, Feb 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Canola Seeds n/a Coronado unload Cement n/a Florida load Containers n/a Nicoline Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,998 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 50,825 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 32,727 23,859 Import cargo 43,271 26,966 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)