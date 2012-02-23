KARACHI, Feb 23 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Iron Ore n/a Topaz-II unload
Urea n/a Arrilah-I unload
Rice n/a Lion load
Cement n/a Florida load
Containers n/a Alexander load/unload
Containers n/a Puccini load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 62,740 tonnes of cargo
during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 22,795 n/a
Import cargo 39,945 n/a
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed,
while in the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)