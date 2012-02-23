KARACHI, Feb 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Iron Ore n/a Topaz-II unload Urea n/a Arrilah-I unload Rice n/a Lion load Cement n/a Florida load Containers n/a Alexander load/unload Containers n/a Puccini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 62,740 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 22,795 n/a Import cargo 39,945 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)